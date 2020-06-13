Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits near Japan's Ryukyu Islands

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred at sea near the southern Japanese islands of Ryukyu. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.The powerful jolt was detected off the coast early on Sunday, country’s weather agency said. It’s epicenter is estimated to be around 160 km below the surface.

Despite the depth, the tremor was felt in Okinawa, as well as Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu, according to local media. No information on potential damage or casualties was immediately available.