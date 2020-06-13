 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits near Japan's Ryukyu Islands

13 Jun, 2020 16:35
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits near Japan's Ryukyu Islands
© European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred at sea near the southern Japanese islands of Ryukyu. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.The powerful jolt was detected off the coast early on Sunday, country’s weather agency said. It’s epicenter is estimated to be around 160 km below the surface.  
Despite the depth, the tremor was felt in Okinawa, as well as Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu, according to local media. No information on potential damage or casualties was immediately available.

