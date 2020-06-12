Italian PM Conte questioned by prosecutors over handling of Covid-19 outbreak, says he acted ‘according to science’
Conte spoke to prosecutors for about three hours on Friday. “I am not afraid of ending up under investigation, because I acted according to science and in good faith,” he told reporters before the interview.
“I immediately made myself available to the investigators to inform them of the circumstances that I am aware of,” the PM said, adding that if the course of events were replayed, he would act the same way.
Prosecutors are looking into why a strict quarantine regime, known as a “red zone,” was not imposed in February around the towns of Nembro and Alzano in the country’s northern Lombardy region, which suffered the highest concentration of Covid-19 deaths.Also on rt.com Europe needs ‘healthcare NATO’ to deal with Covid-like crises – Berlin
