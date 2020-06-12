 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italian PM Conte questioned by prosecutors over handling of Covid-19 outbreak, says he acted ‘according to science’

12 Jun, 2020 14:32
FILE PHOTO: Doctors at the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy. April 2020. © Piero Cruciatti / AFP
Prosecutors from the Italian town of Bergamo, which has been among the hardest-hit by Covid-19, have interviewed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte about the actions of the authorities during the early stages of the outbreak.

Conte spoke to prosecutors for about three hours on Friday. “I am not afraid of ending up under investigation, because I acted according to science and in good faith,” he told reporters before the interview.

“I immediately made myself available to the investigators to inform them of the circumstances that I am aware of,” the PM said, adding that if the course of events were replayed, he would act the same way.

Prosecutors are looking into why a strict quarantine regime, known as a “red zone,” was not imposed in February around the towns of Nembro and Alzano in the country’s northern Lombardy region, which suffered the highest concentration of Covid-19 deaths.

