The laundry list of new sweeping sanctions put forward by a group of hardline US politicians are illegal and will damage the relations with Russia even further, a Kremlin spokesperson said.

Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a set of proposals rolled out by the Republican Study Committee (RSC), a group of hardline Republican Party lawmakers in the US Congress. In its new report, the group called for a flurry of new hostile actions against Moscow, including new sanctions on Russian energy projects in Europe and blacklisting the country as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

The website of RSC Chair Mike Johnson (R-La) touted the sanctions as “the toughest” Congress had ever proposed. In a similar vein, the group is pushing for more sanctions against China and Iran.

“We deem such restrictions illegal under international law and, naturally, we can only regret seeing what new impulses certain people want to inject into American politics,” Peskov said.

Of course, this will not help in normalizing our bilateral relations in any way. We hope that these plans will remain just statements and will not materialize in any form.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Russian Senate, Konstantin Kosachev, told RT Russian that the RSC report is riddled with “ludicrous interpretations” of Moscow’s policies. He noted that the document was written by the hawkish wing of the GOP to steer US President Donald Trump towards more hostilities with Russia and China.

I hope that the incumbent [US] administration has enough understanding of the current realities, common sense, and a sense of responsibility for world events not to cave to pressure… from the authors of the report.

