WATCH: Several injured as giant crane COLLAPSES on busy road in Wuhan

Eyewitness footage has captured the terrifying moment a crawler crane collapsed onto a busy nearby expressway as cars drove past in Wuhan, China.

Two people were hospitalized and a woman had to be cut free from her mangled car by emergency services in the aftermath of the accident, which took place shortly after 9:30am local time Tuesday.

Horrifying! A tower crane collapsed at a construction site in Wuhan with several people trapped in their cars underneath. Rescue work is underway. pic.twitter.com/OhRnsXQk2t — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 9, 2020

The crane collapsed while lifting a prefabricated heavy steel structure during operations at the construction site of the Wuhan Yangtze Centre, where work began two months ago.

The injured are said to be in a stable condition and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. A small building nearby was also crushed by the falling crane.

Wuhan was the original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic; however, the city was declared free of the virus earlier this month, after a mass testing program of its entire population of 10 million found no confirmed infections.

