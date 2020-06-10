 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Several injured as giant crane COLLAPSES on busy road in Wuhan

10 Jun, 2020 10:05
© Ruptly
Eyewitness footage has captured the terrifying moment a crawler crane collapsed onto a busy nearby expressway as cars drove past in Wuhan, China.

Two people were hospitalized and a woman had to be cut free from her mangled car by emergency services in the aftermath of the accident, which took place shortly after 9:30am local time Tuesday.

The crane collapsed while lifting a prefabricated heavy steel structure during operations at the construction site of the Wuhan Yangtze Centre, where work began two months ago. 

The injured are said to be in a stable condition and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. A small building nearby was also crushed by the falling crane.

Wuhan was the original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic; however, the city was declared free of the virus earlier this month, after a mass testing program of its entire population of 10 million found no confirmed infections.

