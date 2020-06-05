New Madeleine McCann suspect also linked to DISAPPEARANCE OF ANOTHER little girl

The new prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, who is currently serving a jail term for an unrelated crime, has been linked to disappearance of a 5-year-old girl, who vanished without a trace in Germany back in 2015.

Prosecutors in the northern German town of Stendal said Friday that they have opened a preliminary probe to determine whether there was anything to link the disappearance of the British girl in Portugal back in 2007 to a similar unsolved case from 2015.

On Thursday, German prosecutors said they believe McCann to be dead and described the new suspect in the case as “a sexual predator who has already been convicted of crimes against little girls” and currently is “serving a long sentence.”

Local media identified the suspect as a 43-year-old Christian B., a German drifter with a massive criminal record. In 2015, the man reportedly lived in the German village of Neuwegersleben in Saxony-Anhalt – just some 55 miles (88 km) away from where 5-yo Inga G. disappeared. The little girl went missing on May 2 during a family outing when she went into the woods – only to be never seen again.

Christian B. has been reportedly already probed by the police over Inga’s case. While detectives discovered a large cache of child pornography at his residence and the man did not have any solid alibi for the time when the girl disappeared, he has been never named as the suspect in the 2015 case.

According to media reports, the man was first convicted for sexually abusing a child back in 1994, when he was just 17, he has been repeatedly caught collecting child pornography. Christian B. engaged into other criminal activity as well, such as theft and drug dealing, to fund his bohemian lifestyle. Currently, Christian B. is serving a prison for drug-related offenses, yet he’s believed to be eligible for parole as soon as this Sunday.

Apart from that, he was also recently convicted for raping a 72-yo woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, yet this sentence is still the subject for appeal. Praia da Luz is the Portugal resort where 3-yo McCann disappeared in 2007. Christian B. is believed to have lived in the area between 1995 and 2007, moving out shortly after the British girl went missing.

