Iran frees US Navy vet Michael White

Michael White, a veteran of the US Navy who was arrested in Iran in 2018, has been released by Tehran and has left the country on a Swiss government aircraft.

White’s mother, Joanne White, said in a statement on Thursday that her son was on his way home and expressed gratitude to the US government and a team at the State Department, as well as Swiss diplomats, for helping him.

“We understand that there is great interest in Michael’s story. In time Michael will tell it himself, his way,” she added, asking people respect the family’s privacy in the meantime.

#BREAKING: 683 days after being taken hostage by the Islamic Republican of Iran, #MichaelWhite is on his way home.Joanne would like to thank the @realDonaldTrump Admin, especially the @StateSPEHA and the team at OCS. Also thanks @GovRichardson and @Montel_Williams. pic.twitter.com/s24o6Wrdw4 — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) June 4, 2020

White is to be met at Zurich by US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, the AP reported. The diplomat and a doctor he brought with him will accompany the released detainee back to the US.

President Donald Trump confirmed the release on Twitter shortly after the plane carrying White left Iranian airspace.

“I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance,” Trump said.

....I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

The 46-year-old was detained by the Iranian authorities in June 2018 while in the country to visit his girlfriend. Last year, White was sentenced to 10 years in prison for insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and publishing a private photo.

In March 2020, he was given a furlough from prison as Iran was sending thousands of inmates home to reduce the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks in jails. He remained in custody at the Swiss embassy in Tehran until this week.

The California native had served for 13 years in the US Navy.

