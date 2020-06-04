Security guard stabs around 40 people at school in China, students among injured

A member of the school’s security staff in a Chinese city has gone on a stabbing spree, wounding dozens. One student and the principal are in critical condition.

The attack took place at around 8:30am local time at the school in the city of Wuzhou in China's southern Guanxi province. Around 40 students and staff members were hospitalized with injuries. One student, the principal, and a security guard are in critical condition.

The school is located just 100m (328ft) from a police station, so the officers were quick to arrive at the crime scene.

More than 40 school staffs and students sustained injuries in a knife attack at a primary school in Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Thursday morning: local government pic.twitter.com/xu2EQZdze2 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 4, 2020

The suspect was identified as a man in his 50s, who also worked as a security guard at the school. He was detained by police. There are no reports about his motives so far.

