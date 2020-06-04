 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Security guard stabs around 40 people at school in China, students among injured

4 Jun, 2020 06:27
A member of the school’s security staff in a Chinese city has gone on a stabbing spree, wounding dozens. One student and the principal are in critical condition.

The attack took place at around 8:30am local time at the school in the city of Wuzhou in China’s southern Guanxi province. Around 40 students and staff members were hospitalized with injuries. One student, the principal, and a security guard are in critical condition. One student, the principal, and a security guard are in critical condition.

The school is located just 100m (328ft) from a police station, so the officers were quick to arrive at the crime scene.

The suspect was identified as a man in his 50s, who also worked as a security guard at the school. He was detained by police. There are no reports about his motives so far.

