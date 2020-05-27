 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Angry employee guns down 3 colleagues at Thai public radio station – local media

27 May, 2020 06:50
FILE PHOTO. Thai police officers. ©REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun
Three people have reportedly been killed by a gunman at a radio station run by Thailand’s public broadcaster NBT. The shooter appears to be a disgruntled employee.

The shooting attack happened on Wednesday morning at the office of NNT3, a radio station broadcasting from the city of Phitsanulok. According to local media, the station director and two senior engineers were killed while another person was injured and taken to the hospital after the attack.

The gunman was identified as a mechanic working at the station, who presumably resorted to violence in a workplace conflict. The police arrested him and seized two handguns that were in his possession.

