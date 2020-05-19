 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hackers steal personal data of 9 million EasyJet costumers in ‘highly sophisticated’ cyber attack

19 May, 2020 11:58
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Phil Noble
Criminals gained access to emails and travel history for around nine million customers of British budget airline EasyJet, obtaining the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, the company has said.

“There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused,” the airline said, as cited by the media.

We are communicating with the approximately nine million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing.

EasyJet said it had contacted forensic experts to investigate the hack. The airline also notified the Information Commissioner’s Office and the National Cyber Security Center.

EasyJet has apologized for the incident and said that it is currently contacting all “relevant customers directly,” and will notify everyone who was affected by the hack no later than May 26.

