Canadian Air Force aerobatic team’s jet crashes into house in British Columbia (VIDEOS)

17 May, 2020 22:06
©  Shannon Forrest/via REUTERS
A CT-114 Tutor training jet of the Canadian Air Force ‘Snowbirds’ aerobatic team has crashed into a building in the city of Kamloops. The fate of the pilots is currently unknown.

A Snowbirds training flight in Kamloops has suddenly gone wrong when one of the aircraft veered out of control and hit the ground soon after takeoff. Videos recorded by the eyewitnesses showed the moment of the chilling incident.

Two of the teams’ CT-114 Tutors took off from the Kamloops airport and were flying low. After gaining some altitude and making an aileron roll, one of them suddenly took a steep nosedive and two streams of smoke were seen ejecting out of it, followed by a loud bang.

Soon after that, the jet crashed into the ground.

Witnesses said that the pilot (or pilots) managed to eject before the crash, and footage seems to confirm that – but it doesn’t show the chutes’ canopies deploying on time. 

Reports said that the plane crashed into a nearby house. Photos published on the social media showed wreckage burning in someone’s front yard, with part of the building damaged. A parachute on a roof of another building is seen in separate footage.

While reports said no one on the ground was hurt, there was no confirmation of that immediately available. 

The Canadian Air Force has confirmed the crash but remained tight-lipped on the fate of the crew, with reports claiming that one person has been injured. Kamloops airport said its emergency crews were responding to the incident.

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s health minsiter tweeted that one person was hospitalized following the incident but did not provide any further details.

