Blaze rips through chemical plant near Venice, residents warned to block windows with damp rags to stop TOXIC SMOKE (VIDEOS)
At least one worker was seriously injured at the chemical plant, after a tank reportedly exploded at approximately 11.30am local time on Friday morning.
A thick column of black smoke was visible across the city and lagoon.
🔴 #Venezia, esplosione azienda chimica: intervento in corso dei #vigilidelfuoco, rinforzi da Vicenza, Treviso, Padova e Rovigo. Risultano momento due feriti. Nella clip le immagini della ricognizione aerea sull’area con l’elicottero Drago [Aggiornamento ore 11:30 #15maggio] pic.twitter.com/8SilV2izTz— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) May 15, 2020
⚠️ #Avviso#PortoMarghera ⚠️La centrale operativa della Polizia locale informa che, in base al Piano per le industrie a rischio di incidente rilevante, "tutti i residenti nella Municipalità di Marghera devono restare in casa o in luogo chiuso e tenere chiuse porte e finestre" pic.twitter.com/vEs8D3rqbp— Comune di Venezia (@comunevenezia) May 15, 2020
#marghera#incendio adesso. pic.twitter.com/EO2uB6qscY— Nicola (@nicolanicolagu1) May 15, 2020
Cosa succede lì? @comunevenezia#Veneziapic.twitter.com/YKP0sBSIRY— 🆑eBs 🏡 (@clebs) May 15, 2020
Firefighters and biohazard response units from Venice and Treviso are currently on scene, with multiple ambulances, helicopters and special rescue teams deployed to the site.
A security cordon has been established and transport detours have been put in place. People have been advised to avoid the area and the mayor urged residents to block their windows with damp rags.
#PortoMarghera#IncendioIncendio in zona industriale a #Malcontenta ⚠ L'amministrazione comunale invita la popolazione in via prudenziale a chiudere le finestre e restare in casa pic.twitter.com/vb0zhvSnKD— Comune di Venezia (@comunevenezia) May 15, 2020
Police have issued a shelter-in-place red alert, with sirens wailing to warn the local population to remain indoors.
