Slack goes down GLOBALLY, crippling remote work amid Covid-19 pandemic

The chat application and virtual workplace Slack has gone dark, experiencing a major outage worldwide as countless remote workers rushed to check their email inboxes and migrate to other platforms.

The outage was reported by Slack on Tuesday, noting it was investigating the cause of the glitch, though was unable to provide an estimate of when it might be resolved.

So sorry for the trouble! We don't have an exact ETA to share but we are working on a fix now. — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 13, 2020

Left adrift in a sea of work with no way to contact their colleagues and superiors, netizens flooded social media with complaints about the outage, and jokes about ‘slacking’ on the job in the meantime.

Slack is down? While we’re all working from home? 2020, aren’t you tired? #SlackDownpic.twitter.com/PzCsF9bFal — Xantre Mac (@xantremac) May 13, 2020

slack is down, switching to manual pic.twitter.com/s2637kSv3y — drew olanoff (@yoda) May 13, 2020

What does Slack use when Slack is down? Skype. pic.twitter.com/DzKDBGlGja — Suhail (@Suhail) May 13, 2020

Slack should go "down" at 5PM every day. — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) May 12, 2020

