World News

Slack goes down GLOBALLY, crippling remote work amid Covid-19 pandemic

13 May, 2020 00:48
Slack goes down GLOBALLY, crippling remote work amid Covid-19 pandemic
©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid

The chat application and virtual workplace Slack has gone dark, experiencing a major outage worldwide as countless remote workers rushed to check their email inboxes and migrate to other platforms.

The outage was reported by Slack on Tuesday, noting it was investigating the cause of the glitch, though was unable to provide an estimate of when it might be resolved.

Left adrift in a sea of work with no way to contact their colleagues and superiors, netizens flooded social media with complaints about the outage, and jokes about ‘slacking’ on the job in the meantime.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization "TV-Novosti", 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

