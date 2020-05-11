 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Paid holidays end May 12, Russia starts gradually easing coronavirus quarantine measures – Putin
HomeWorld News

Manhunt underway after man shot near Melbourne, Australia – reports

11 May, 2020 12:18
Get short URL
Manhunt underway after man shot near Melbourne, Australia – reports
FILE PHOTO. Australian police oficers in central Melbourne. ©REUTERS / Sonali Paul
One person has been reportedly shot dead in Endeavour Hills, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia. A police operation is underway in the area, with helicopters circling in the sky.

The shooting victim was discovered by police responding to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood, which is located some 30 km southeast from the CBD, Melbourne's central business district, according to local media reports.

“I was just here with my kids when I heard the shot. Shortly afterwards, all the police started to arrive at the street. It’s terrifying,” a local resident told the Herald Sun.

The man is said to have died from his injuries at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, there was a single perpetrator, who is now on the run as police search the area. Civilians have been advised to avoid the area of Calrossie Close in Endeavour Hills.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies