Manhunt underway after man shot near Melbourne, Australia – reports

One person has been reportedly shot dead in Endeavour Hills, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia. A police operation is underway in the area, with helicopters circling in the sky.

The shooting victim was discovered by police responding to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood, which is located some 30 km southeast from the CBD, Melbourne's central business district, according to local media reports.

“I was just here with my kids when I heard the shot. Shortly afterwards, all the police started to arrive at the street. It’s terrifying,” a local resident told the Herald Sun.

The man is said to have died from his injuries at the scene.

Reports that one person has sustained gunshot injuries - one person on the run. Cars and pedestrians told to avoid the area of Calrossie close Endeavour Hills @9NewsMelb — Laura Turner (@LauraTurner_9) May 11, 2020

According to preliminary reports, there was a single perpetrator, who is now on the run as police search the area. Civilians have been advised to avoid the area of Calrossie Close in Endeavour Hills.

