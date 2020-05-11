 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘2020 is like Hunger Games’: Italians shocked as EARTHQUAKE hits Rome week after Covid-19 lockdown relaxed

11 May, 2020 10:14
A man walks near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. © May 7, 2020. Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters
Many Italians were awakened in the middle of the night as the capital was shaken by an earthquake. This came several days after the government began easing quarantine rules, following nearly two months of a nationwide lockdown.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck shortly after 5am local time. Its epicenter was located near the town of Fonte Nuova, around 15km (9.3 miles) from Rome. However, the tremors were felt by many in the capital.

Although emergency response officials did not record any casualties or damage, frightened residents flocked to social media to describe how they were awakened by the sudden quakes, which were “brief, but intense” one person said.

Others responded with a bit of dark humor, alluding to the fact that the earthquake appeared amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, with Italy being among the hardest-hit nations.

“2020 is like the Hunger Games: whoever makes it out alive on December 31 wins,” a Twitter user joked.

“When 2020 thinks you are relaxing too much and occasionally reminds you that the world is destroying itself,” another person wrote.

“We missed the earthquake, but when will 2020 end?” one commenter quipped.

Italy began gradually relaxing its quarantine restrictions last week after nearly two months of a nationwide lockdown, as more businesses were allowed to resume work, while maintaining safety protocols and distancing rules.

