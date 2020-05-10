 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Former India PM Singh in hospital over ‘chest pains’ – reports

10 May, 2020 17:46
Get short URL
Former India PM Singh in hospital over ‘chest pains’ – reports
Manmohan Singh shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Guwahati, India ©  REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, is getting medical care after suffering from chest pains and uneasiness, media reports say.

Singh, 87, was taken to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday and was under observation in the cardio-thoracic ward where he was being treated by a cardiologist. He is currently not in critical condition and away from the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital in a private room.

Singh served as the 13th prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014, and he currently serves in the Upper House of Parliament. 

The former prime minister underwent a heart-bypass surgery in 2009 at AIIMS. 

Also on rt.com India rolls out red carpet for hundreds of American firms that Washington wants out of China – report 

There is so far no indication if Singh is suffering from the coronavirus, though India has been one of nations hit hard by the outbreak. Medical experts have suggested advanced age and pre-existing conditions affecting the immune system can make a virus such as Covid-19 far more deadly. 

India has counted over 2,000 deaths from the pandemic and over 60,000 confirmed cases. It went into a national lockdown at the end of March, which has been in the process of being lifted through phases in the last few weeks.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies