 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'Obstruction attempt': Iran rejects US claim that it's hoarding Venezuela's gold as payment for economic aid

2 May, 2020 14:33
Get short URL
'Obstruction attempt': Iran rejects US claim that it's hoarding Venezuela's gold as payment for economic aid
FILE PHOTO Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro touches a gold bar during a government meeting in Caracas, Venezuela. March 2018. © Marco Bello / Reuters
An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that Washington is using false accusations to ramp up its pressure campaign in Venezuela following US claims that Caracas has sent planes loaded with golden bars to Tehran.

Seyd Abbas Mousavi described allegations that Iran is taking gold from Venezuela as "baseless comments" that are intended to mount more pressure on the South American nation.

Such claims by the US government are "an attempt to obstruct the Venezuelan government's plans for reviving that country's refineries and producing oil products, including gasoline, a shortage of which has been caused by the cruel American sanctions," the diplomat said.

US special envoy for Venezuela, Elliot Abrams, had earlier claimed that the Iranian aid to Venezuela is "being paid in gold." He alleged that planes from Tehran carrying equipment for the Venezuelan oil industry were returning home loaded with gold. Citing sources, Bloomberg separately reported that Venezuelan officials have loaded some nine tons of gold onto Tehran-bound aircraft as payment for reviving Venezuela's gasoline refineries.

Also on rt.com To impose further sanctions on Iran, the US rewrites history and engages in semantic gymnastics

Iran and Venezuela have both been hit by sweeping US sanctions, including restrictions aimed at torpedoing their energy sectors. Washington is openly seeking to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and is backing his chief political rival, Juan Guaido.

Officials in Tehran and Caracas argue that the US sanctions are illegal under international law, and have repeatedly stressed that they are hurting ordinary people, making it harder for them to get lifesaving medical supplies amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other necessities.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies