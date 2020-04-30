 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

No-fly year: 1.5 BILLION fewer air travellers in 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis, UN aviation agency predicts

30 Apr, 2020 15:57
Get short URL
No-fly year: 1.5 BILLION fewer air travellers in 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis, UN aviation agency predicts
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes sit on the tarmac in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 23, 2020 © Reuters / Nick Oxford
The pandemic has hammered the airline industry worldwide. With seat capacity dropping by three-quarters, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) predicts a drop of 1.5 billion passengers by the end of 2020.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ICAO, the UN’s aviation agency, predicted that, by December, passenger numbers will have fallen by more than a third on the most recent figures from 2018.

Also on rt.com Airlines are in freefall amid Covid-19 pandemic, but why should taxpayers foot the bill?

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions have posed an existential threat to the airline industry. While the ICAO broadly supports grounding flights, it states on its website that “longer-term restrictions are normally not effective once appropriate containment measures are in place.”

In the US and much of Europe, talk has now shifted to how and when to lift the current lockdown measures. For the aviation industry, this is a matter of survival. The International Air Transport Association estimates that as many as 25 million jobs in the industry could be lost worldwide, and several airlines – Flybe and Germanwings to name but two – have already permanently ceased operations. Others, such as Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, and Air France, have pleaded for government bailouts.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies