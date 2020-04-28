 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Raging inferno CONSUMES warehouse in Bremen, Germany, sending vast plumes of black smoke skyward

28 Apr, 2020 09:54
The massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bremen. © Twitter/Frau Schulze © Twitter/ kayyyumDarbedir
A ferocious inferno has ripped through a timber warehouse in the German port city of Bremen, forcing police to cordon the area off as firefighters battle the blaze.

Police report the warehouse in Louis-Krages-Strasse caught fire late Tuesday morning, with flames rising up to 15 meters (50ft) above the scorched structure, while the thick plumes of smoke extend upward some 200 meters (656ft) or more into the sky, causing ash to rain down across the city. 

Eyewitness video from the scene shows the sheer ferocity and intensity of the blaze as it consumes the vast quantities of timber contained inside the warehouse.

At least one person was hospitalised for severe smoke inhalation. 

A security cordon has been established as multiple local fire crews attempt to bring the raging fire under control near the city's port. Meanwhile police have ordered residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

The cause of the blaze is unclear at this time and there have been no reports of fatalities so far. 

