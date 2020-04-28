WATCH: Raging inferno CONSUMES warehouse in Bremen, Germany, sending vast plumes of black smoke skyward

A ferocious inferno has ripped through a timber warehouse in the German port city of Bremen, forcing police to cordon the area off as firefighters battle the blaze.

Police report the warehouse in Louis-Krages-Strasse caught fire late Tuesday morning, with flames rising up to 15 meters (50ft) above the scorched structure, while the thick plumes of smoke extend upward some 200 meters (656ft) or more into the sky, causing ash to rain down across the city.

Eyewitness video from the scene shows the sheer ferocity and intensity of the blaze as it consumes the vast quantities of timber contained inside the warehouse.

Das Feuer ist ziemlich heftig in den Industriehäfen in #bremen. Hoffentlich wurde niemand verletzt.pic.twitter.com/Rm9o6Lq4PO — Frau Schulze (@Schulze0815) April 28, 2020

At least one person was hospitalised for severe smoke inhalation.

A security cordon has been established as multiple local fire crews attempt to bring the raging fire under control near the city's port. Meanwhile police have ordered residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

The cause of the blaze is unclear at this time and there have been no reports of fatalities so far.

Ein Großbrand beschäftigt seit wenigen Minuten Großteile der Bremer Feuerwehr #Bremen112pic.twitter.com/quaJntQPia — FEUERWEHR BREMEN (@FeuerwehrHB) April 28, 2020

