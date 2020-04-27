‘Possible terrorism’: Car RAMS French motorcycle police, seriously injuring two officers

Two police officers in a Paris suburb have been seriously injured after they were rammed by a car, apparently on purpose. The driver has been arrested and authorities are investigating the possibility it was a terrorist attack.

A BMW drove into two mounted officers and proceeded to crush one of their vehicles against another police car in Colombes, just northwest of Paris, on Monday afternoon.

Photos of the scene quickly surfaced on social media.

Deux motards de la #police dans un état grave après après été percutés volontairement à Colombes par un individu qui a aussi percuté une voiture de la la police municipale. Pensées fraternelles à nos collègues. #Colombes ⁦@prefpolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/O4swJfpOQ2 — Synergie-Officiers (@PoliceSynergie) April 27, 2020

One of the officers is reportedly in a critical condition, having suffered several fractures. He was transported to a hospital in nearby Clichy, where he was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma pending surgery, according to news outlet Actu17.

Police sources told local media that the driver of the BMW has been arrested, and that he has admitted deliberately ramming the officers.

COLOMBES - 2 policiers à moto très gravement blessés alors qu’une voiture les a percutés. pic.twitter.com/fVJX1cQD9H — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) April 27, 2020

Dernière minute à Colombes : Le conducteur d'une voiture a foncé sur 2 policiers à moto qui sont grièvement blessés. L’auteur interpellé. pic.twitter.com/2xty5x6hZ1 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) April 27, 2020

A letter explaining the driver’s actions was reportedly found inside the BMW. While the driver’s motive has not yet been disclosed, police are examining the possibility that the ramming was an act of terrorism.

Numerous French media outlets have also reported that a knife was found in the car, and have identified the driver as a local resident aged 29 or 30. According to Le Parisien, he told the Hauts-de-Seine authorities that he had “just seen a video about Palestine” and wanted to attack police.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!