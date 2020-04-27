 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Possible terrorism’: Car RAMS French motorcycle police, seriously injuring two officers

27 Apr, 2020 18:20
Get short URL
‘Possible terrorism’: Car RAMS French motorcycle police, seriously injuring two officers
File photo © REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Two police officers in a Paris suburb have been seriously injured after they were rammed by a car, apparently on purpose. The driver has been arrested and authorities are investigating the possibility it was a terrorist attack.

A BMW drove into two mounted officers and proceeded to crush one of their vehicles against another police car in Colombes, just northwest of Paris, on Monday afternoon. 

Photos of the scene quickly surfaced on social media.

One of the officers is reportedly in a critical condition, having suffered several fractures. He was transported to a hospital in nearby Clichy, where he was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma pending surgery, according to news outlet Actu17.

Police sources told local media that the driver of the BMW has been arrested, and that he has admitted deliberately ramming the officers. 

A letter explaining the driver’s actions was reportedly found inside the BMW. While the driver’s motive has not yet been disclosed, police are examining the possibility that the ramming was an act of terrorism.

Numerous French media outlets have also reported that a knife was found in the car, and have identified the driver as a local resident aged 29 or 30. According to Le Parisien, he told the Hauts-de-Seine authorities that he had “just seen a video about Palestine” and wanted to attack police.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies