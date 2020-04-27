 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus infections top 3 MILLION cases worldwide - Johns Hopkins University

27 Apr, 2020 16:56
© Johns Hopkins University
The global coronavirus count has just surged past 3 million, according to newly released statistics by Johns Hopkins University. The US, with nearly one-third of all Covid-19 infections, still remains the hardest-hit country.

The number of registered cases of Covid-19 around the world stands at 3,002,303 as of Monday, April 27, according to the database maintained by the Baltimore, Maryland-based university. The global death toll has risen over 208,100.

Nearly a third of those confirmed coronavirus cases are in the US alone, along with just over a quarter of total deaths, at 54,938.

This is both more cases and more fatalities than Italy and Spain – two European countries that were hardest-hit by the outbreak last month – combined. Italy has recorded 199,414 cases and 26,644 deaths to date, while Spain has hit 229,422 cases and 23,521 fatalities.

