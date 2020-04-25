Two Su-27s follow Belgian F-16 fighter jet flying near Russia's border in the Baltic Sea (VIDEO)

A pair of Russian Su-27 fighter jets were quickly taken off a routine training flight to escort a Belgian warplane approaching the state border.

On Friday, the Russian military had spotted a Belgian F-16, which was heading towards the nation's border over the Baltic Sea. Two Su-27 fighter aircraft that were flying a training mission in the area were immediately sent to identify the foreign plane.

A cockpit video from one of the Russian jets shows how the Su-27s were maneuvering near the Belgian aircraft until it was escorted away from the country's border.

Russia frequently scrambles its military aircraft to monitor foreign jets flying close to its western borders which are said to carry out surveillance missions.

