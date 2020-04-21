Over 2.5 million Covid-19 cases confirmed worldwide – AFP tally

More than 2.5 million cases of the Covid-19 disease have been recorded worldwide, according to a tally by news agency AFP. The somber milestone came as global coronavirus-related deaths passed 170,000.

Both AFP and Johns Hopkins University in the US announced the new mark on Tuesday.

The United States, Spain and Italy in descending order have seen the most infections and deaths worldwide. As the latest infection count was revealed, the US confirmed another 10,000 cases of coronavirus and 1,000 new deaths.

Spain and Italy, meanwhile, are the hardest his countries in Europe by the pandemic. However, the daily increase in deaths has dropped off in both of these hotspots. Spain recorded 430 new deaths on Tuesday, while Italy’s fatalities came in at 534.

