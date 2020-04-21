 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Over 2.5 million Covid-19 cases confirmed worldwide – AFP tally

21 Apr, 2020 17:03
©  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
More than 2.5 million cases of the Covid-19 disease have been recorded worldwide, according to a tally by news agency AFP. The somber milestone came as global coronavirus-related deaths passed 170,000.

Both AFP and Johns Hopkins University in the US announced the new mark on Tuesday.

The United States, Spain and Italy in descending order have seen the most infections and deaths worldwide. As the latest infection count was revealed, the US confirmed another 10,000 cases of coronavirus and 1,000 new deaths.

Spain and Italy, meanwhile, are the hardest his countries in Europe by the pandemic. However, the daily increase in deaths has dropped off in both of these hotspots. Spain recorded 430 new deaths on Tuesday, while Italy’s fatalities came in at 534.

