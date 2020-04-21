 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Customers wait in line for HOURS at reopened McDonald’s drive-thru in still-locked-down France

21 Apr, 2020 15:13
File photo © REUTERS/Carl Recine
Hungry motorists lined up for hours after news of a French McDonald’s restaurant re-opening spread like wildfire on social media, causing major traffic jams in a Parisian suburb.

Photos and footage of the tailbacks, which began when the fast food outlet in Moissy opened at 11am on Monday, were shared on social media by stunned onlookers.

One video showed dozens of cars lined up waiting for their meals, with one Snapchat user saying her friends had queued for three hours to get food. The incident even caused some on Twitter to urge health authorities to shut down the restaurant all over again.

McDonald’s is gradually reopening around 30 of its outlets in France after closing them last month due to the pandemic. The fast food chain says it has drastically improved sanitary measures in its restaurants to combat Covid-19, including making it mandatory for its staff to wear masks and banning cash payments.

Most of the other McDonald’s re-openings in the country have not resulted in traffic chaos like that seen in Moissy, but similar scenes were witnessed at outlets in Belgium and Luxembourg earlier in the month.

