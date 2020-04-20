WATCH: Stray MISSILE fired by Chadian Su-25 pierces fuel tanker, barely misses French C-130 & hits officer's house, killing 5

In a bizarre and tragic accident, a Chadian Air Force Su-25 parked at the Adji Kossei airbase fired a missile that struck an empty fuel truck, zoomed by a French C-130 Hercules transport plane and hit a house, killing 5 civilians.

A surveillance camera video of the incident has leaked online, showing the exact moment the missile was fired, apparently accidentally, as the fighter jet was being prepared for takeoff, according to local media.

Accidental fatal discharge of unguided rocket from #Chad Air Force Su-25 at N'Djamena https://t.co/DjysZPaREGpic.twitter.com/abQ7HgbI6T — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) April 18, 2020

The missile burst through an empty fuel tanker truck and flew within meters of a wingtip of a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, both allegedly belonging to the French armed forces deployed in Chad as part of the anti-terrorist Operation Barkhane.

Had the #Chad rocket not gone off course - with fatal consequences - it would have crossed to opposite #France military operated apron - note @Armee_de_lair C-130 in foreground of video pic.twitter.com/idDV8xfuDQ — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) April 18, 2020

The stray projectile eventually hit a house in the vicinity of Adji Kossei (Fort Lamy) airbase in N’Djamena, the capital and largest city of Chad, killing at least five civilians, including three children.

Tchad : Le bilan passe à 5 morts avec le décès d'une fillette et 2 blessés dans l'explosion d'un missile tiré d'un avion de l'armée de l'air tchadienne survenue ce jour 17 avril au quartier Farcha Garan Goso de la base militaire Sergent-Chef Adji KosseïBarkhane sur place pic.twitter.com/nTsP2AuZTO — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) April 17, 2020

Prosecutors launched a probe into the incident, while some reports alleged the destroyed house belonged to a top Chad army officer and was located next to the French-led operation headquarters.

