 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Stray MISSILE fired by Chadian Su-25 pierces fuel tanker, barely misses French C-130 & hits officer's house, killing 5

20 Apr, 2020 00:26
Get short URL
©  Twitter / JosephHDempsey
©  Twitter / JosephHDempsey
In a bizarre and tragic accident, a Chadian Air Force Su-25 parked at the Adji Kossei airbase fired a missile that struck an empty fuel truck, zoomed by a French C-130 Hercules transport plane and hit a house, killing 5 civilians.

A surveillance camera video of the incident has leaked online, showing the exact moment the missile was fired, apparently accidentally, as the fighter jet was being prepared for takeoff, according to local media.

The missile burst through an empty fuel tanker truck and flew within meters of a wingtip of a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, both allegedly belonging to the French armed forces deployed in Chad as part of the anti-terrorist Operation Barkhane.

The stray projectile eventually hit a house in the vicinity of Adji Kossei (Fort Lamy) airbase in N’Djamena, the capital and largest city of Chad, killing at least five civilians, including three children.

Prosecutors launched a probe into the incident, while some reports alleged the destroyed house belonged to a top Chad army officer and was located next to the French-led operation headquarters.

Also on rt.com Mali & France square off after French anti-terrorist troops accused of unruly behavior

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies