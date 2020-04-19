At least ten people killed by Nova Scotia shooter, including police officer, gunman also dead - Canadian police

In excess of ten people in multiple locations were killed by the shooter in Canadian province of Nova Scotia, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. One of the officers has also lost his life.

RCMP warned that there might be more victims as they were still conducting investigation.

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP and a mother of two, was killed responding to the active shooter incident, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman said. Another RCMP officer was injure is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman, identified by police as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in rural area near the town of Portapique late on Saturday.

#BREAKING "In excess of ten people have been killed" RCMP say, but investigation still ongoing, but aren't sure if that is the final number. There are still more areas police are investigating. #Portapique — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) April 19, 2020

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls and found several casualties inside and outside the house, said Chris Leather, the criminal operations officer with the RCMP in Nova Scotia. The gunman was not there. Police said that he committed several homicides in the northern part of the province.

"If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach," RCMP tweeted Sunday morning, calling the suspect "armed and dangerous."

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There's 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect's car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

He led the police on a long manhunt, dressed at least partially in a police uniform and travelling in a law enforcement vehicle.

The chase went along one of the province's busiest highways and ended near a gas station some 35 kilometers north of Halifax close to noon. The gunman is deceased, Leather said without going into further details. He did confirm that there was an exchange of fire.

"This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," Premier Stephen McNeil said.

Portapique as a rural community with many seasonal homes. The number of its residents, among who there are many seniors, ranges between 100 and 250 people, depending on season, according to CBC.

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Wortman reportedly owned denture clinics and other properties in Portapique.

Police said they do not know the motive of the rampage, but it appeared to be "very random in nature." Some of the victims had no relation to the shooter.

