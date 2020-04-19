‘Only interested in Hollywood scenarios’: Iranian military brands Washington’s ‘harassment’ accusations in Persian Gulf as ‘fake’

Tehran has brushed off American claims that its vessels buzzed US warships in the Persian Gulf by saying the US Navy itself acted “unprofessionally.” It also vowed a “decisive response” to any such “adventurism” by foreign powers.

“We advise the Americans to follow international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any adventurism and false and fake stories,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement. The IGRC then particularly said that the US Navy's latest report about the supposed “harassement” of its vessels by Iran's patrol boats could not be farther from the truth.

The US Navy, in its official statement, presented an incorrect and purposeful story of the incident, which indicates that the Americans are interested in the Hollywood scenarios.

There, the American military said that as many as 11 Iranian vessels “buzzed” several American ships in a “dangerous and provocative” manner as the US Navy was carrying out “integration operations” with army aircraft in the international waters of the Persian Gulf.

Americans also published footage of the encounter, showing small IRGC ships sailing in close range of a US ship. After about an hour, they left.

The US Navy regularly “patrols” the waters of the Persian Gulf citing the need to protect shipping routes against Iran’s “malign behavior.” Tehran sees the US’ actions near its state borders as highly provocative and says it creates “insecurity in the region” In its latest statement, the IRGC once again said it would not tolerate aggressive behavior.

“Any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response.”

