Almost HALF of French Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier group tested positive for Covid-19

Some 940 servicemen of the 2,300-strong Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier group have tested positive for Covid-19, the French military said. France’s only carrier was forced to return to port after suffering from the outbreak.

The updated figures were revealed on Friday during hearings in the country’s Senate.

The Charles de Gaulle and its escort were forced to return to the French southern port of Toulon on Sunday after dozens of servicemen tested positive for coronavirus. The crew has been quarantined since then, yet the number of confirmed cases have continued to grow steadily.

“All the 2,300 sailors of the Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group were tested on their return to Toulon, 940 tested positive, 645 negative, the other test results are not yet known,” Director of the Armed Forces Health Service Maryline Gygax Généro told the Senate.

On the carrier itself, some 500 of the infected sailors exhibited symptoms of the disease, while 20 personnel have been hospitalized, the official added.

