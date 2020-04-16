 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Stop adding religious color to our fight against Covid-19’: India slams US panel for accusing it of segregating Muslim patients

16 Apr, 2020 06:26
Health workers carry a man suspected of Covid-19 to shift him to a hospital at Shahu Nagar in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2020. © Prashant Waydande / Reuters
The Indian government has hit back at a US religious freedom panel, which accused New Delhi of “stigmatizing” Muslims, and denied a report that patients are being separated based on their faith.

The government-run US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is “spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with spread of Covid-19 in India,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said.

The USCIRF had earlier accused New Delhi of “stigmatization of Muslims,” citing a report by local media about a hospital in India’s Gujarat state maintaining separate wards for Hindus and Muslims.

Srivastava said the report about the segregation based on faith was false, urging the USCIRF to “stop adding religious color” to the nation’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

“No segregation is being done in civil hospitals on the basis of religion, as clarified by the Gujarat government,” he said.

