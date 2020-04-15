German schools to reopen in early May as lockdown measures set to ease

Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced that Germany’s schools will gradually reopen from May 4, as the European nation plans to ease some of the measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Merkel sought to reassure Germans that hospitals are not overburdened and thanked them for adhering to social distancing measures. She said that health authorities are working on an app that will enable them to track coronavirus cases.

The Chancellor said that any further relaxation of the restrictions will depend on how the infection rate develops. The ban on religious services will remain in place for the time being.

The Interior Ministry announced earlier on Wednesday that controls at Germany’s borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark were being extended by 20 days to early May.

The official death toll from Covid-19 in Germany stands at 3,254, while more than 127,000 people have been infected with the virus.

Also on rt.com Anti-surveillance activists claim they set fire outside German institute developing Covid-19 tracking app

DETAILS TO FOLLOW