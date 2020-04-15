 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘My child is not a guinea pig’ petition gets thousands of signatures as Denmark re-opens schools amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 Apr, 2020 14:51
Get short URL
‘My child is not a guinea pig’ petition gets thousands of signatures as Denmark re-opens schools amid Covid-19 pandemic
Parents with their children stand in a queue waiting to get inside Stengaard School following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak north of Copenhagen, Denemark, April 15, 2020 © Bo Amstrup via Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark has made the decision to reopen schools for younger children after a month-long lockdown, becoming the first country in Europe to relax coronavirus restrictions on education.

Schools have been given new guidelines around limiting the number of children in classrooms and rearranging the desks two meters apart from each other. The measure was welcomed by some parents. Caroline, a 38-year-old mother of two, told AFP that she feels “really good about the kids going back to school.”

However, others are still worried that the easing of restrictions may be coming too soon. A petition titled ‘My child is not a guinea pig’ – aimed at keeping children at home for longer – has already garnered almost 18,000 signatures.

The reopening is expected to be gradual, although all schools are expected to have resumed normal operations by April 20 for the youngest children.

Hairdressers, gyms, night clubs, restaurants and cafes in Denmark are remaining closed for the foreseeable future.

The country has so far reported 6,876 confirmed cases of infections, with a death toll of 299. These figures are relatively low compared to many of its European neighbors.

Also on rt.com Europe's 'mixed picture': Optimism fading in UK as lockdown may be extended, while some European nations ease restrictions

Denmark’s decision comes as other European countries – such as Austria – are gradually beginning to ease their respective lockdown measures. Austria’s schools are expected to remain closed until at least mid-May, however.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently warned that a speedy return to the 'business as usual' could trigger another wave of the deadly virus. According to the AFP tally, a total of more than two million people worldwide are now infected with the Covid-19.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies