RT shortlisted for prestigious creativity awards at the One Show

#Romanovs100 AR album is shortlisted in the One Show for four nominations including Digital Design, Craft/Art Direction, Editorial/Books in Design and Craft/Art Direction in Mobile.

The album was released following a digital project dedicated to the last days of Russia’s ruling imperial family that ran on four social media platforms. #Romanovs100 published some 4,000 rare and in some cases previously unseen photographs that the Romanov family took themselves. In 2018, RT partnered with Russia’s State Archive to bring these images to a wider audience.

At this point, it’s the most complete photo archive of the imperial family. The AR book combined photographs from the early 20th century and augmented reality, giving the audience access to over 60 AR elements such as interactive galleries, colorized photos and VR animations featured in the book via a mobile app.

The album is also currently competing in the finals of the Drum Online Media Awards in the App of the Year and Best Use of Photography categories. In 2019, the #Romanovs100 book won a Shorty Social Good Award for Best Use of Images and a Silver in the Virtual/Augmented Reality category of the Epica Awards, as well as a Red Dot Award.

The project is a 66th Cannes Lions finalist in the Media, Use of Branded Content Created for Digital/Social category, and has 32 prestigious awards altogether. RT’s creative lab behind #Romanovs100 and #1917LIVE is currently working on #VictoryPages – a digital art tribute to victory in WWII. The first project to come from the team in Russian, it unfolds on five social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Vkontakte.