WHO is ‘one of the best investments’: German FM blasts US after Trump cuts health organization’s funding

15 Apr, 2020 07:56
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. © Denis Balibouse / Reuters
Providing money to the “underfunded” World Health Organization is among the best ways to help develop a vaccine against Covid-19, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said after Trump halted the WHO’s funding.

“Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders,” Maas wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

We have to work closely together against COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, especially the under-funded WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines.

The US had been among the WHO’s top donors, contributing $893 million, or about 15 per cent, to the agency’s current two-year budget.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Trump’s decision, saying that the middle of a pandemic is not the time for finger-pointing and supporting the support for the WHO.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Wednesday that Trump’s move against the global health agency “will weaken the WHO’s capacity and undermine international cooperation in the fight against epidemics.” 

“We urge the United States to thoroughly fulfill its responsibilities and obligations, and to support the WHO in its lead in epidemics response,” Zhao said.

