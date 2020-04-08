One injured as fire engulfs new building of Berlin's city palace (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Some 80 emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene and the fire department have established a security cordon around the site while the situation is brought under control.
Hier ein längeres Video pic.twitter.com/DtEpIVY9v0— afterlife27 (@afterlife277) April 8, 2020
A police spokesperson said there was "no evidence" that the fires were started deliberately.
#BREAKING: Fire reported at Berlin's Humboldt Forumpic.twitter.com/jrtSgwxvGJ— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) April 8, 2020
9 Uhr 40...9 Uhr 50...#berlin#HumboldtForumpic.twitter.com/QWiZkhK6vm— 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 Andreas Heimann (@AndreasWebdev) April 8, 2020
The fire commissioner has ordered an investigation into the incident.
