One injured as fire engulfs new building of Berlin's city palace (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Fire brigades have been deployed in downtown Berlin after a major blaze broke out inside new building of City Palace, which is currently undergoing renovation works. At least one person was injured.

Some 80 emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene and the fire department have established a security cordon around the site while the situation is brought under control.

Hier ein längeres Video pic.twitter.com/DtEpIVY9v0 — afterlife27 (@afterlife277) April 8, 2020

A police spokesperson said there was "no evidence" that the fires were started deliberately.

The fire commissioner has ordered an investigation into the incident.

