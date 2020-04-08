 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

One injured as fire engulfs new building of Berlin's city palace (PHOTO, VIDEO)

8 Apr, 2020 08:51
Get short URL
One injured as fire engulfs new building of Berlin's city palace (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Smoke rises over the Berlin Palace (Stadtschloss) in Berlin, Germany April 8, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. © Ted Rohn / Reuters
Fire brigades have been deployed in downtown Berlin after a major blaze broke out inside new building of City Palace, which is currently undergoing renovation works. At least one person was injured.

Some 80 emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene and the fire department have established a security cordon around the site while the situation is brought under control.

A police spokesperson said  there was "no evidence" that the fires were started deliberately.

The fire commissioner has ordered an investigation into the incident. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies