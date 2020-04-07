 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Don’t politicize the matter’: India allows export of drugs linked to Covid-19 treatment to ‘badly-hit’ countries amid row with US

7 Apr, 2020 05:44
‘Don’t politicize the matter’: India allows export of drugs linked to Covid-19 treatment to ‘badly-hit’ countries amid row with US
FILE PHOTO A man walks between barricades set up outside Elmhurst Hospital during the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, April 6, 2020. © Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
New Delhi has agreed to ship Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the nations most impacted by Covid-19 and urged not to “politicize” the issue after US President Donald Trump threatened “retaliation” for its drug export ban.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighboring countries… dependent on our capabilities,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

Srivastava warned against “any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicize the matter.”

