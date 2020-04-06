 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain to extend coronavirus testing to people without symptoms as infection rate slows

6 Apr, 2020 12:56
FILE PHOTO: Medical staff from La Princesa hospital react as neighbours applaud from their balconies in support for healthcare workers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Hopes are growing that lockdown measures in Spain may be relaxed after figures suggested the country has "passed the peak" as tentative optimism moves across Europe.

Spain will extend coronavirus testing to people showing no symptoms as new infection rates slow in the country, the country's foreign minister announced. On Sunday, 647 deaths were reported over 24 hours – half the rate recorded during the previous week.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez told TV station Antena 3:"We are preparing ourselves for de-escalation, for which it is important to know who is contaminated to be able to gradually lift Spanish citizens' lockdown."

He added that Spanish companies were manufacturing 240,000 test kits a week and were still ramping up capacity.

Gonzalez's colleague, Health Minister Salvador Illa said that Spain wanted to strengthen the coronavirus contagion slowdown as the country entered its fourth week of confinement.

Elsewhere, Italy recorded its lowest daily death toll for over two weeks, as 525 people succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Germany recorded its lowest number of deaths in a week with 92 dying yesterday. Berlin announced plans to end the lockdown on April 19. France's mortality rate also slowed for the second day running. Austria's government revealed that it plans to start reopening shops from next week as a further indication of a tentative wave of optimism beginning to move across Europe.

