Deaths reported as part of apartment building collapses due to gas explosion in Moscow Region
Two killed, several injured in stabbing attack in French town of Romans-sur-Isère – reports

4 Apr, 2020 10:35
The attack took place in the town of Romans-sur-Isère in southeastern France. © Wikimedia Commons/ file photo
At least two people have been killed and multiple others injured after a man carried out a knife attack in the French town of Romans-sur-Isère, local media is reporting.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident in the town in southeastern France after the man launched the frenzied attack on Saturday morning.

Two people died in the stabbing spree and at least five others were injured, Le Dauphine Libéré reports. Three of the injured people are in a critical condition.

The provincial newspaper reports that the assailant is a Sudanese national in his thirties. He was subdued by authorities and arrested at the scene.

France Bleu is reporting that the attack began in a butcher shop and the man is believed to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” while charging at his victims. France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office is evaluating the case.

Video footage showing the aftermath of the grisly incident has been shared on social media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

