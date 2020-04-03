Spanish parking lot converted into huge makeshift morgue as Covid-19 deaths surge (VIDEO)

An indoor parking lot in Barcelona has been converted into a makeshift extension of the morgue, as the city struggles to cope with the death toll from the novel coronavirus.

Memora funeral home will be the largest field morgue in Spain, with the capacity for almost 2,000 coffins.

Fernando Sanchez, the director of communications for the facility in Barcelona, said on Thursday, “We have the possibility to increase the capacity here and in other big funeral homes we have around the city, so the capacity will be very, very high.”

In comparison, two new morgues set up in Madrid combined only have the capacity for around 900 coffins.

Covid-19 has now killed 10,935 people in the country, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.

