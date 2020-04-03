 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish parking lot converted into huge makeshift morgue as Covid-19 deaths surge (VIDEO)

3 Apr, 2020 10:33
Coffins containing the bodies of people who have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) are lined up in the long-term parking of the Collserola morgue before they either buried or incinerated, on April 02, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. © Getty Images / David Ramos
An indoor parking lot in Barcelona has been converted into a makeshift extension of the morgue, as the city struggles to cope with the death toll from the novel coronavirus.

Memora funeral home will be the largest field morgue in Spain, with the capacity for almost 2,000 coffins.

Fernando Sanchez, the director of communications for the facility in Barcelona, said on Thursday, “We have the possibility to increase the capacity here and in other big funeral homes we have around the city, so the capacity will be very, very high.”

In comparison, two new morgues set up in Madrid combined only have the capacity for around 900 coffins.

Covid-19 has now killed 10,935 people in the country, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.

