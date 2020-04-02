Spain reports 110,238 coronavirus cases, almost reaches Italy's numbers

A total of 950 Covid-19 patients have died in Spain in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus to over 10,000 people.

With 10,003 deaths from Covid-19 as of Thursday, Spain has become the second European nation, after Italy, where the disease has killed more than 10,000 patients.

Overall, 110,238 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Spain, while nearly 27,000 people have recovered.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW