World reaches another grim Covid-19 milestone as global cases surpass 800,000
At the time of writing the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide stood at 800,049 resulting in some 38,714 deaths.
Of this grim tally, the US accounts for 164,000 cases followed by Italy with 101,739 and Spain with 87,956, marking the three largest and most severe outbreaks within the wider, global pandemic.
Authorities the world over are preaching continued caution, as WHO experts in Asia warn that the pandemic in Asia is "far from over."
Thankfully, over 170,000 previously infected people have recovered, as authorities scramble to bring the situation under control and intensive care units the world over are stretched to breaking point.
