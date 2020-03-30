 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 2,757 with almost 41,500 identified cases

30 Mar, 2020 09:48
Iran’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 2,757 with almost 41,500 identified cases
Members of the Iranian Red Crescent test people for coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms outside Tehran on March 26, 2020 © STR / AFP
There are 41,495 Covid-19 cases in Iran, the country’s health officials reported in the latest update. The death toll from the pandemic has reached 2,757 in the Islamic Republic, a nation hit hard by the viral disease.

Iran is among nations hit hardest by the Covid-19 epidemic with a number of reported deaths on par with France.

The Iranian government blames US unilateral sanctions for undermining its ability to deal with the disease. Washington has been using the so-called ‘maximum pressure campaign’ to cripple Iranian economy after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

