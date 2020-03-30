Iran’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 2,757 with almost 41,500 identified cases

There are 41,495 Covid-19 cases in Iran, the country’s health officials reported in the latest update. The death toll from the pandemic has reached 2,757 in the Islamic Republic, a nation hit hard by the viral disease.

Iran is among nations hit hardest by the Covid-19 epidemic with a number of reported deaths on par with France.

The Iranian government blames US unilateral sanctions for undermining its ability to deal with the disease. Washington has been using the so-called ‘maximum pressure campaign’ to cripple Iranian economy after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

