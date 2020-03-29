 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain endures another record day for Covid-19 deaths but rate of new infections drops significantly

29 Mar, 2020 09:43
An ambulance driver outside the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid on Saturday. © REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Spain recorded another record day of fatalities from Covid-19 on Sunday as 838 people died. However, the rate of new cases dropped significantly amid signs that measures introduced to combat the virus are having an effect.

Spanish health officials announced on Sunday morning that 6,528 people have now died from the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country and a total of 78,797 people have contracted the illness.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

