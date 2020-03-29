Spain endures another record day for Covid-19 deaths but rate of new infections drops significantly

Spain recorded another record day of fatalities from Covid-19 on Sunday as 838 people died. However, the rate of new cases dropped significantly amid signs that measures introduced to combat the virus are having an effect.

Spanish health officials announced on Sunday morning that 6,528 people have now died from the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country and a total of 78,797 people have contracted the illness.