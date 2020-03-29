 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany registers fewer than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in apparent fall from previous days

29 Mar, 2020 07:36
A sign is seen on a shop window during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hamburg, Germany March 28, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has grown by 3,965 in the past 24 hours, marking a noted decrease in the number of new detected infections in the country.

Figures released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Sunday showed that the number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 52,547, up from 48,582 the previous day. The Institute also reported 64 new deaths, bringing nationwide fatalities to 325. 

The data suggests that the rate of new infections may be slowing. On Saturday the country registered 6,294 cases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to continue to cooperate with a nationwide shutdown aimed at halting the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the number of daily infections have to be radically reduced before the strict measures are eased.

