Worldwide number of Covid-19 cases exceeds 600,000 — Johns Hopkins University

28 Mar, 2020 08:57
EMTs load a patient into an ambulance outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, US, March 27, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The number of coronavirus cases around the world has reached 601,478, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, which also puts the global death toll at close to 28,000.

Cases in the United States have skyrocketed in recent days, as the country's 105,000 infections now make it the new epicenter of the pandemic. Although originating in Wuhan, Hubei province, China has managed to halt the spread of the disease, with no new locally transmitted infections recorded on Friday.

The number of cases in Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, recently surpassed those in China.

