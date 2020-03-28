 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2020 06:48
India sees its biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases as number of infected nears 900
Residents during nationwide Covid-19 lockdown on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on March 26, 2020. © Adnan Abidi / Reuters
India's confirmed coronavirus cases tally hit 873 on Saturday after the country went into a three-week quarantine in the hope of stopping the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

An additional 149 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 873, India's Health Ministry said on Saturday. This is the biggest single-day increase the country has seen since the beginning of the outbreak.

India has remained among the states with a relatively low number of officially-reported infections and deaths from the coronavirus. A total of 19 people have died as of Saturday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown with a view to slowing down the spread of the disease.

