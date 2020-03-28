India sees its biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases as number of infected nears 900
An additional 149 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 873, India's Health Ministry said on Saturday. This is the biggest single-day increase the country has seen since the beginning of the outbreak.
India has remained among the states with a relatively low number of officially-reported infections and deaths from the coronavirus. A total of 19 people have died as of Saturday.Also on rt.com Why India, not the US or EU, will be the world’s main battlefield in the fight against Covid-19
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown with a view to slowing down the spread of the disease.
