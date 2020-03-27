 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s Covid-19 cases jump by 5,700+ in a single day with death toll up by 55

27 Mar, 2020 06:09
Employees in protective clothing perform tests for the corona virus at a laboratory in Berlin, Germany. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

5,720 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Germany, along with 55 new deaths, the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which releases daily monitoring of the disease, announced on Thursday.

The total amount of confirmed cases of coronavirus grew from 36,508 to 42,288 over a single day, according to the RKI. With 55 new deaths, the nation’s death toll is now at 253.

Despite being one of the worst-hit countries in terms of infection levels, Germany has been an outlier when it comes to its fatality rate, which is around half a percent.

The head of the Institute of Virology at Berlin’s Charite University Hospital, Christian Drosten, said on Thursday that Germany has boosted its coronavirus testing rate to 500,000 a week.

He believes that “the reason why Germany has so few deaths compared to the number of infected people can be explained by the fact that we carry out an extremely large number of laboratory diagnostic tests.”

