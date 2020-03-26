Covid-19 cases jump by almost 4,000 in ONE DAY in France, with 365 more deaths

France’s director general of health confirmed on Thursday that the country’s coronavirus cases have risen to 29,155, while 1,696 people have died there from the disease.

The latest tally marks an increase of 3,922 confirmed cases. Almost 14,000 people are currently hospitalized with the disease in France, of whom 3,375 are in serious condition.

The latest figures from France come after the number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide since the start of the outbreak rose above 500,000 for the first time.

Also on rt.com Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases SURPASSES 500,000 globally – Johns Hopkins University

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron announced the launch of a military operation “devoted to helping and supporting the population, as well as supporting public service to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic.”

Meanwhile, French troops currently stationed in Iraq are being repatriated over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also on rt.com France recalling troops from Iraq over coronavirus

The government introduced a raft of strident restrictions last week aimed to limit the spread of Covid-19, and is likely to extend the measures after a committee of scientific experts advising the government on the outbreak recommended on Tuesday that the lockdown stay in place for six weeks.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!