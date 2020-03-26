US Justice Department charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & others with narco-terrorism

The US State Department has posted a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. After failing to unseat Maduro last year, the US is now accusing him of narco-terrorism.

The State Department announced the $15 million bounty on Thursday, along with rewards of up to $10 million each for information on five Venezuelan political and military leaders. Together, the officials are accused of “facilitating shipments of narcotics from Venezuela” by air and sea. DETAILS TO FOLLOW