US Justice Department charges Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro & others for narco-terrorism
US Justice Department charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & others with narco-terrorism

26 Mar, 2020 15:13
US Justice Department charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & others with narco-terrorism
The US State Department has posted a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. After failing to unseat Maduro last year, the US is now accusing him of narco-terrorism.

The State Department announced the $15 million bounty on Thursday, along with rewards of up to $10 million each for information on five Venezuelan political and military leaders. Together, the officials are accused of “facilitating shipments of narcotics from Venezuela” by air and sea.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

