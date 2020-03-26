 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Germany has 4,954 new Covid-19 cases & 49 deaths – RKI Health Institute

26 Mar, 2020 05:48
Get short URL
Germany has 4,954 new Covid-19 cases & 49 deaths – RKI Health Institute
©  Hendrik Schmidt/Pool via REUTERS
Nearly 5,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute has reported. Forty-nine fatalities over the past 24 hours have brought the death toll to 198.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 4,954 to 36,508 on Thursday. From Tuesday-Wednesday, Germany recorded 4,118 new cases and 35 deaths, according to the health institute.

Germany imposed strict lockdown measures last week in an effort to contain the virus. The country currently has one of the highest number of confirmed cases in Europe, second only to Italy and Spain.

Cases worldwide have surpassed 470,000, with more than 21,300 deaths, according Johns Hopkins University.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies