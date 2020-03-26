Germany has 4,954 new Covid-19 cases & 49 deaths – RKI Health Institute

Nearly 5,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute has reported. Forty-nine fatalities over the past 24 hours have brought the death toll to 198.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 4,954 to 36,508 on Thursday. From Tuesday-Wednesday, Germany recorded 4,118 new cases and 35 deaths, according to the health institute.

Germany imposed strict lockdown measures last week in an effort to contain the virus. The country currently has one of the highest number of confirmed cases in Europe, second only to Italy and Spain.

Cases worldwide have surpassed 470,000, with more than 21,300 deaths, according Johns Hopkins University.

