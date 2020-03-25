 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH stranded Russian tourists PROTEST at Dubai airport after UAE denies entry to evacuation flight

25 Mar, 2020 21:31
FILE PHOTO. A general view of Dubai International Airport. © Reuters / Christopher Pike
Over 1,000 Russian tourists remain stranded in the UAE after cancellation of four FlyDubai flights. Some of them turned to protesting after Dubai denied entry to an evacuation flight – that was already in the air.

Footage from the scene, circulating on social media, shows a group of tourists carrying placards and chanting “Home, home!” at the Dubai airport.

The protests broke out after the UAE revised its decision to receive a Russian plane, sent by Pobeda low cost airline, to pick up some 190 stranded tourists. The decision came when the plane was already en route to the Middle East country and the tourists were at the airport. The aircraft had to abruptly land at an airport in Russia’s Northern Caucasus.

More than 1,000 Russian tourists remain stranded in Dubai after cancellation of the flights by the country’s FlyDubai carrier. The tourists were offered tickets for flights after April 7, according to Russia’s Tourist Industry Association. Still, they are at risk of being left without any accommodation altogether, as hotels are being closed across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected well over 400,000 people worldwide, resulting in nearly 20,000 deaths.

