WATCH stranded Russian tourists PROTEST at Dubai airport after UAE denies entry to evacuation flight

Over 1,000 Russian tourists remain stranded in the UAE after cancellation of four FlyDubai flights. Some of them turned to protesting after Dubai denied entry to an evacuation flight – that was already in the air.

Footage from the scene, circulating on social media, shows a group of tourists carrying placards and chanting “Home, home!” at the Dubai airport.

Тем временем пассажиры рейса DP888 до сих пор сидят в аэропорту Дубая, потому что власти ОАЭ отменили разрешение и самолету, вылетевшему утром за ними рейсом DP887, пришлось сесть в Махачкале. Полиция заставляет удалять видео, магазины и кафе закрыты, в общем, ни еды, ни воды. pic.twitter.com/85WaYcuIQR — Почти СовФед (@nosovfed) March 25, 2020

The protests broke out after the UAE revised its decision to receive a Russian plane, sent by Pobeda low cost airline, to pick up some 190 stranded tourists. The decision came when the plane was already en route to the Middle East country and the tourists were at the airport. The aircraft had to abruptly land at an airport in Russia’s Northern Caucasus.

More than 1,000 Russian tourists remain stranded in Dubai after cancellation of the flights by the country’s FlyDubai carrier. The tourists were offered tickets for flights after April 7, according to Russia’s Tourist Industry Association. Still, they are at risk of being left without any accommodation altogether, as hotels are being closed across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected well over 400,000 people worldwide, resulting in nearly 20,000 deaths.

