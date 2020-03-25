 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Users having trouble accessing Netflix as traffic to the site spikes amid coronavirus lockdowns

25 Mar, 2020 17:52
Netflix logo is seen in front of displayed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ©  REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
After receiving widespread complaints – mainly across the US – pointing to Netflix being inaccessible, the streaming giant has assured customers they are “looking into this situation.”

Third-party monitoring service DownDetector has shown that customer complaints and issues with the streaming service Netflix dramatically spiked on Wednesday afternoon.

People reporting issues are mostly from US regions, including the Northeast and Southern California, both of which include areas in lockdowns due to the coronavirus.

Social media users have reached out to the streaming giant’s customer service page on social media, many of whom have seen the “Error NSES-500” message when trying to access the site.

Netflix’s customer support responded to one user experiencing this problem by writing: “Thank you for letting us know. We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix.”

According to their help site, that specific error code “typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service.”

As more and more folks are kept at home due to the coronavirus spread, streaming services have seen a boom in users. AT&T reported record high levels of traffic to Netflix, for instance, from March 21 through March 22.

Movie studios have also taken to putting films whose releases were canceled because of the coronavirus online for purchase.

